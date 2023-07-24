John R. Miller debuts lyric video for new single ‘Ditcher’

Renowned singer-songwriter John R. Miller delves into the introspective side of his personality in his newest single ‘Ditcher’, a slow-rolling gem from his highly anticipated album ‘Heat Comes Down’, scheduled for release on 6th October 2023 via Rounder Records.

‘Ditcher’ serves as an ode to that part of all of us that prefers staying at home and avoiding life’s complexities. Alongside the album version, Miller and his band have recorded a languid, dream-like version at the Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN. The inspiration for the song struck Miller during a sleep-deprived phase while recording ‘Heat Comes Down’.

Miller recalls, “‘Ditcher’ wrote itself after I’d been awake for about 36 hours. I had been in a fever, recording and working on songs for several days in the basement of the house I used to live in in Madison, TN, and I started playing a melody that knocked me in the head. The words came out in about ten minutes, and I made a fully-formed demo of it right away, which has maybe only happened to me a handful of times. I don’t know where it came from, but I liked it enough that it became one of my favorites on the record, as well as the source of the album’s title.”

Known for his insightful songwriting, Miller’s latest album ‘Heat Comes Down’ intimately explores his sleepless nights, nostalgic daydreams, existential reflections, and perceptive observations of the world’s challenges. Despite conveying a sense of unease in some tracks, Miller imparts a beautiful reassurance that arises from shared catharsis.

Produced by Andrija Tokic and John James Tourville (known for their work with artists like Sunny War and The Deslondes), ‘Heat Comes Down’ features Miller collaborating with members of his longtime live band, including drummer John Clay Burchett, guitarist J. Tom Hnatow, and fiddle player Chloe Edmonstone. Bassist Craig Burletic and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Taylor (whose credits include Willie Nelson and Elvis Costello) also contribute to the album, which follows his 2021 Rounder Records debut ‘Depreciated’.

As Miller’s musical journey continues, he is set to embark on an extensive US headline tour throughout the fall, with appearances at summer festivals like Nelsonville and Catbird. In September, he will participate in the Healing Appalachia benefit show in Lewisburg, WV, raising funds for Hope in the Hills and supporting recovery efforts in central Appalachia.