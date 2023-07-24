Watch: Logan Ledger unveils performance video for ‘There Goes My Mind’

Singer/songwriter Logan Ledger treats fans to a mesmerizing live performance video of his recently-released single ‘There Goes My Mind’. The highly anticipated new album ‘Golden State’ is set to be released on 8th September on Rounder Records.

Filmed in a Nashville studio, the video showcases Ledger’s raw talent and artistic prowess. Joining him for the soulful session are guitarist Misael Arriaga, along with longtime musical companions Dennis Crouch on bass and pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl.

Reflecting on the creation of ‘There Goes My Mind’, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jennings shares, “The song felt like something I would hear on a David Bowie album or a Pixies album. ‘There Goes My Mind’ immediately spoke to me.” The song delves into complex and vulnerable emotions, seamlessly translated into a simple and relatable composition by Ledger’s artistry.

Recently completing a series of sold-out shows as support for Vincent Neil Emerson, Ledger’s musical journey continues with an upcoming opening performance for Jenny Lewis at the renowned music venue Tipitina’s in New Orleans on 25th July. Festival-goers can catch his electrifying appearances at Red Ants Pants, Pickathon, and BeachLife.