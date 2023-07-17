Kylie Minogue fans asked to choose their favourite Kylie Song ahead of Radio 2 in the Park

As the highly-anticipated Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester approaches, excitement mounts for Kylie Minogue’s headline performance on Sunday 17th September. In a bid to discover the most beloved Kylie track of all time, BBC Radio 2 has launched a listener vote for ‘Your Ultimate Kylie Song’.

Starting today, fans can visit www.bbc.co.uk/kylievote to cast up to five votes for their favorite Kylie Minogue songs that have charted in the Top 100, including songs where Kylie is featured or part of a duet. The voting will close at 4 pm on Friday, 4th August.

The final results will be revealed in a special countdown chart show, ‘Your Ultimate Kylie Song’, hosted by Steve Wright. The show will be exclusively available on BBC Sounds from Monday 21st August, and broadcast on Radio 2 on Monday 28th August, from 4-7 pm.

Kylie expressed her excitement about the fan-driven initiative, stating, “The UK audiences have been so supportive through the years, and I’m looking forward to hearing whether their number one track will be a newer hit or a classic!”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, added, “Radio 2 listeners have loved Kylie since her chart debut in 1987, so, as she’s headlining Sunday night at Radio 2 in the Park, we wanted to give them this opportunity to pick their favorite song from her amazing back catalogue. The countdown show will be a delight!”

Steve Wright, a long-time fan and admirer of Kylie, said, “Kylie is an incredible artist and an icon. I’ve been a huge fan since the ’80s – playing her songs on my shows, introducing her on Top Of The Pops, and interviewing her on radio and TV. I can’t wait to host ‘Your Ultimate Kylie Song’ and find out what songs YOU love the most.”

Radio 2 in the Park is set to be the largest live music event ever hosted by Radio 2 outside of London. The exciting lineup includes Tears for Fears headlining on Saturday night for their only UK festival appearance this year and Kylie Minogue headlining on Sunday night for her first live UK full concert performance in four years. In addition, for the first time, the festival will feature a Radio 2 DJ stage, where some of the station’s favorite presenters will play music from the past seven decades and introduce artists on stage.