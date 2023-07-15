Easy Eye Sound releases Dan Auerbach’s solo track ‘Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)’

Easy Eye Sound, the renowned Nashville-based label led by Dan Auerbach and recognized as Billboard’s Blues Label of the Year in 2022, has been dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the blues genre for the past six years. Through their efforts, they have not only built a thriving, multigenerational community but have also garnered 16 GRAMMY nominations, achieved four Billboard #1 Blues Albums, and received widespread acclaim.

Easy Eye Sound unveils a brand-new solo track from Dan Auerbach himself. Titled ‘Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)’, the song features an insistent drone that may remind listeners of Canned Heat’s 1967 recording, ‘On the Road Again’. Auerbach, who was fond of the song since his childhood, shares that it was inspired by Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones’ ‘Dark Road’ (1953), which drew inspiration from the legendary Tommy Johnson’s ‘Big Road Blues’ (1928) from the Mississippi Delta.

The track serves as a preview of Easy Eye Sound’s upcoming blues anthology titled ‘Tell Everybody!’, set to release on 11th August. The anthology explores the modern blues scene and comprises exclusive recordings produced by Auerbach at Easy Eye Sound Studios.

‘Tell Everybody!’ features a remarkable lineup of blues legends such as Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes from Bentonia and the soulful Delta gospel sounds of Leo ‘Bud’ Welch. It also showcases the incredible talent of emerging artists like Detroit duo Moonrisers and Korean-American Kentucky native Nat Myers. The anthology is yet another testament to Easy Eye Sound’s commitment to uplifting unsung voices in the blues genre.

Among the label’s previous releases are Glenn Schwartz’s ‘Daughter Of Zion’ (ft. Joe Walsh) – a fantastic display of Ohio blues from an influential mentor to Easy Eye Sound’s founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joe Walsh. The title track by Louisiana powerhouse Robert Finley, the captivating Hill Country boogie of GRAMMY-nominated R.L. Boyce, and Gabe Carter’s original ‘Buffalo Road’ are also notable contributions to the label’s catalog.