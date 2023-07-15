Walter Presents: ‘Enemy of the People’ is coming to C4 Streaming in August

Walter Presents is bringing gripping Finnish drama ‘Enemy of the People’ to C4 Streaming in August.

In a Finnish town, reporter Katja angers her readers by writing a critical article about their local hero, a football star who appears to be mixed up in dubious business schemes. When the star athlete is found dead at his Mediterranean villa, the hostility towards Katja blows up into a systemic hate campaign. In her readers’ eyes, she’s a malicious vulture who gets her kicks inventing conspiracy theories – the enemy of the people.

But undeterred Katja continues her investigation as she suspects the athlete was murdered because he was on the verge of exposing a huge conspiracy. Recently, a clandestine group of influential men lost tens of millions of public funds on a cryptocurrency venture the mayor pushed as an economic godsend. However, Katja suspects that the project is a pyramid scheme. As she investigates, Katja discovers the public aren’t necessarily interested in the truth; they seem more obsessed with the titillating lies being spread about her.

Meanwhile, the local power players are prepared to protect their interests by any means necessary and will stop anyone who threatens their chance to rake in millions. As she searches for the truth, Katja risks much more than her reputation, no it’s her life at steak.

The series is created by Mikko Kuparinen, Laura Suhonen and Timo Varpio, and it stars Kreeta Salminen, Raül Tortosa and Aina Cotet.

Walter Presents: ‘Enemy of the People’ is coming to C4 Streaming as a full boxset on 4th August 2023.