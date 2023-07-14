Walter Presents: ‘The Defence: Season 4’ on C4 Streaming later this month

Walter Presents is bringing the fourth season of ‘The Defence’ to C4 Streaming.

The show is created by Remigiusz Mróz and stars Magdalena Cieleka, Filip Plawiak, Piotr Zurawski, Szymon Bobrowski, Jakub Gierszal and Ireneusz Czop.

In the gripping fourth season of this Polish legal drama, a newly sober Chyłka (Magdalena Cielecka) returns with a shocking new case. The precarious lawyer is tasked with defending an alleged terrorist after his estranged adoptive parents approach the law firm claiming his innocence. The case’s popularity in the media gives Chyłka a unique opportunity to face a famous prosecutor, Paderborn, in the courtroom. If she wins, this could be her chance to repair her legal image.

Meanwhile, Piotr Langer Jr. continues to threaten Chyłka and her family. To ensure their safety, she agrees to meet his merciless demands and defend her father, who has been accused of murder. Chyłka puts her hatred towards him aside for the sake of her family but cannot avoid her tortured past. Will Chyłka be able to keep her family safe and mend her professional reputation while battling demons from her past?

Walter Presents: ‘The Defence: Season 4’ will be available as a full boxset on C4 Streaming from Friday 21st July 2023.