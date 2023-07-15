‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’: new episodes coming to Disney+ in August

‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ will continue Season 1 with the release of six new episodes on 2nd August 2023, it has been announced by Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

With more episodes to come later in the year (Season 1 will have a total of 25 episodes), fans can get ready by watching the first seven episodes on Disney+ now. Those episodes premiered on 4th May and saw the Younglings train with Master Yoda and Master Zia at the Jedi temple on Tenoo, meet pilot and fast friend Nash Durango, and clash with pirate Taborr Val Dorn. The six new episodes will follow the Younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and go on adventures across the galaxy.

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi Younglings as they study the ways of the Force and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi. The series was recently nominated for a 2023 Television Critics Association Award and was awarded a Common Sense Seal from Common Sense Media, which acknowledges outstanding media that families can enjoy together.

“We’ve been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy through ‘Young Jedi Adventures,’” says James Waugh, series executive producer and senior vice president, franchise content & strategy at Lucasfilm. “We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi padawans, and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation, with these new episodes.”

‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.