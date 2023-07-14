Troye Sivan announces third studio album ‘Something To Give Each Other’ and unveils new single ‘Rush’

Polydor Records is set to release the highly anticipated third studio album from Troye Sivan, titled ‘Something To Give Each Other’, on 13th October 2023. The album is a vibrant celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship. To kickstart the excitement, Sivan has released the album’s first single, ‘Rush’, which is out now.

“‘Rush’ embodies the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dance floor, a two-hour date that turns into a weekend, a crush that lasts through winter and summer,” explains Troye Sivan. “It captures the essence of party after party, after party, after after-party. It encompasses my experiences during a chapter of my life where I felt confident, free, and liberated. Independent, yet deeply connected to the music and the community around me.”

Accompanying the release of ‘Rush’ is an official music video that captures the exhilaration of large groups of people experiencing the joy of life and sexuality, all while having something to offer one another. Directed by Gordon von Steiner, Sivan’s Creative Director, who previously worked on visually stunning projects such as Hermès Ski, Versace Man FW22, Dior Rouge, Louis Vuitton Cruise, and Miu Miu, the video is a visual feast. Choreographer Sergio Reis, known for his work on BTS’ ‘Black Swan’, also contributed his talents to the project.

Emerging from the challenges of the past few years, Sivan found solace and inspiration in the joy of human connection and dance music. Collaborating with acclaimed songwriters and producers, including Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max), and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons), Sivan crafted the songs for ‘Something To Give Each Other’. The album is now available for pre-order in various formats, including vinyl, CD, digital, and cassette, along with exclusive merchandise and fan packs.

Credit: Polydor Records

At just 27 years old, Sivan has already achieved remarkable milestones in his career. With over 22 billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide, he has solidified his position as a global pop music icon. His influence extends beyond music, with standout roles in Hollywood features, collaborations with high-fashion brands, and a substantial social media following of over 20 million.