Drew Gregory set to release irresistible new single ‘Neon Time’ on Friday

Drew Gregory, the acclaimed country music sensation from Alberta, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his catchy new single, ‘Neon Time’, set to drop on 14th July 2023. The single will be available on Willing Records / Universal Music Canada and all major streaming platforms.

Produced by Bobby Wills and Mike Pyle, and co-written by Gregory, along with renowned hit songwriters Jim Collins and Wade Kirby, ‘Neon Time’ delivers an undeniably infectious tune that will undoubtedly inspire listeners to gather their friends and head out to the local bar, ready for a night of fun and enjoyment.

Expressing his excitement about the release Gregory shared, “I’m very excited that ‘Neon Time’ is the song launching us into the next phase of my music career. By teaming up with co-writers Jim Collins and Wade Kirby, I feel we captured the exact type of music that fits the Honky Tonk Troubadour brand we’ve been building. It’s a fresh country sound that still honors the genre’s roots, with lyrics inspired by the many years playing the venues that this song sings about.”

Gregory is also delighted to announce his new label home with Willing Records, founded by country music artist Bobby Wills. Willing Records is also home to The Prairie States and Tony Stevens, adding to the excitement surrounding Drew’s musical journey.

Bobby Wills, General Manager of Willing Records, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to announce our distribution partnership with Drew Gregory, a talented artist that we have been following closely for years. His consistent growth and dedication have led him to this exciting moment. Drew has one of the finest live shows in the business, and we can’t wait to watch him move to the next level with new music that fits perfectly into his already incredible live performances.”

Born and raised in Standard, AB, Gregory is not only a musician, singer, and songwriter but also a farmer. He has become a prominent figure in the western Canadian country music scene, earning several notable accolades, including winning the Country Music Alberta Award for “Horizon Male Artist of the Year” three times (2015, 2019, 2022) and being crowned the $50,000 winner of the Project WILD Development Program in 2022. Drew has also received recognition for his achievements, such as winning the CMAB Horizon Song of the Year Award for “Better in A Bar” (2019), the CMAB Album of the Year Award for “I Was There” (2016), and being named the Inaugural Male Artist of the Year at the YYC (Calgary) Music Awards (2016).

Gregory’s music has resonated strongly with audiences across Canada, accumulating over 22,000 spins on Canadian radio and amassing over 2 million digital streams on all platforms. Notably, his EP ‘Good Place To Start’, released in June 2018, made an immediate impact by securing the coveted #1 spot on iTunes on the day of its release.

Known for his captivating stage presence and ability to connect with audiences, Gregory has shared the stage with renowned artists and opened for concert and festival dates featuring Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore, Old Dominion, John Michael Montgomery, Big & Rich, Emerson Drive, and Chad Brownlee, among others.