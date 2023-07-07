Rising Country singer Sophia Scott drops fiery new single ‘Boots, Jeans, and Jesus’

Rising Country music star Sophia Scott has released her scorching new single ‘Boots, Jeans, and Jesus.’ Serving as the first taste of her highly anticipated debut album, this girls-night-out anthem is perfectly timed for the peak of summer.

‘Boots, Jeans, and Jesus’ is a powerful showcase of Scott’s heartfelt songwriting and her bold yet vulnerable vocal work. The track delves into the tale of lust at first sight and the internal conflict that accompanies it. With her signature blend of sly humour, genuine honesty, and clever wordplay, the Nashville-based artist captures the thrill and danger of temptation with unforgettable originality. The pre-chorus line, “I’m cowboy-crazy, pickin’ petals off a daisy, thinkin’ things that ain’t ladylike,” exemplifies Scott’s playful yet relatable storytelling.

Backed by a sparse but potent arrangement of smoldering guitar riffs and driving rhythms, the song exudes both swagger and soul. Playful elements like bright handclaps, rowdy gang vocals, and an infectious carefree whistle add to the track’s undeniable charm. The result is a two-and-a-half-minute explosion of unbridled fun, transforming Scott’s barstool confession into a fiery statement of unapologetic freedom.

Co-written by Scott, Nolan Sipe, and Sam Martinez (who also produced the track), ‘Boots, Jeans, and Jesus’ showcases Scott’s larger-than-life personality and boundless musicality. The song builds upon the distinctive blend of powerhouse R&B, poppy West Coast rock, and traditional country that Scott has become known for. Her 2022 debut EP, ‘One Of These Days’, exemplified this unique sound. The EP also delved into complex topics, such as addiction, as highlighted in the poignant ballad ‘Side Effects’, which struck a chord on TikTok, inspiring users to share their own stories.

The EP also included uplifting tracks like ‘More Me’ a dance-ready anthem that gained traction on Spotify’s New Music Nashville and Next From Nashville playlists. Prior to the release of “One Of These Days,” Scott made waves by opening for the Jonas Brothers in Nashville, being featured on PEOPLE Magazine’s “artists to watch” list, and delivering a captivating performance of the EP’s title track on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’.