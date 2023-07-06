Josh Turner to release ‘Greatest Hits’ in September

Josh Turner will release retrospective collection ‘Greatest Hits’ on 8th September 2023 it has been announced.

The album features 11 of Turner’s biggest songs from seven of his studio albums. The project includes his five No. 1 hits – ‘Your Man’, certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA; “Would You Go With Me,” certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA; ‘Why Don’t We Just Dance’, certified double-Platinum by the RIAA; ‘All Over Me’, certified Gold by the RIAA; and ‘Hometown Girl’, certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

The album also features Turner’s self-penned signature song, ‘Long Black Train’, which has over 315 million streams and is certified Platinum by the RIAA.

“When you start out in this business, you’re never guaranteed longevity,” said Turner. “I’m humbled and thankful that I’m still around making music and that I’ve done well enough for long enough to warrant releasing a Greatest Hits album.”

Credit: MCA Nashville

The track listing for ‘Greatest Hits’ is:

1. “Would You Go With Me” (From the album ‘Your Man’)

Written by Shawn Camp and John Scott Sherrill

Produced by Frank Rogers

2. “Firecracker” (From the album ‘Everything Is Fine’)

Written by Josh Turner, Pat McLaughlin and Shawn Camp

Produced by Frank Rogers

3. “Hometown Girl” (From the album ‘Deep South’)

Written by Marc Beeson and Daniel Tashian

Produced by Frank Rogers

4. “Long Black Train” (From the album ‘Long Black Train’)

Written by Josh Turner

Produced by Mark Wright and Frank Rogers

5. Why Don’t We Just Dance (From the album ‘Haywire’)

Written by Jim Beavers, Jonathan Singleton and Darrell Brown

Produced by Frank Rogers

6. All Over Me (From the album ‘Haywire’)

Written by Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson and Rhett Akins

Produced by Frank Rogers

7. “Your Man” (From the album ‘Your Man’)

Written by Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Jace Everett

Produced by Frank Rogers

8. “Time Is Love” (From the album ‘Punching Bag’)

Written by Tony Martin, Mark Nesler and Tom Shapiro

Produced by Frank Rogers

9. “I Wouldn’t Be A Man” (From the album ‘Haywire’)

Written by Rory Bourke and Mike Reid

Produced by Frank Rogers

10. “Me And God” (featuring Dr. Ralph Stanley and Marty Roe, Gene Johnson and Dana Williams

of Diamond Rio) (From the album ‘Your Man’)

Written by Josh Turner

Produced by Frank Rogers

11. “I Serve A Savior” (From the album ‘I Serve A Savior’)

Written by Josh Turner and Mark Narmore

Produced by Kenny Greenberg

Turneris currently on the “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour,” in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Turner’s hit album, ‘Long Black Train’ and the album’s second single of the same name, which were both also certified Platinum by the RIAA. Tickets for Turner’s tour are available now at joshturner.com.