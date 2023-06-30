Rising star Libianca releases captivating visual for latest single ‘Jah’

Following her recent win at the BET Awards for Best New International Act and ahead of her highly anticipated support slot on Alicia Keys’ US tour, rising star Libianca unveils the mesmerizing visual for her latest single ‘Jah.’ The music video, directed by Meeks & Frost, showcases Libianca’s captivating performance and celebrates the power of independence and self-discovery. Shot on Birchfield Farm, the video tells the story of a young woman embarking on a transformative journey, breaking free from old habits and environments.

‘Jah’ serves as the official follow-up to Libianca’s global breakout hit ‘People,’ which has achieved Platinum certification in the UK. The new single solidifies her monumental start to 2023 and highlights her distinctive sound that has garnered worldwide acclaim. ‘Jah’ seamlessly blends her influences from Gospel and Afrobeats, showcasing Libianca’s soulful vocals and relatable songwriting. The track explores the theme of choosing oneself and the freedom that comes with unwavering faith, as she sings, “I have all that I need, in my Jah, Jah, Jah…”

Speaking about the song, Libianca shares, “In my life, I’ve met and gotten close to a lot of people who are not here with me today (figuratively). Unfortunately, sometimes things don’t work out how you would have imagined, and sometimes you need to walk away from someone for the betterment of yourself.”

Libianca’s remarkable journey began in December 2022 when she released ‘People,’ a powerful introduction that shed light on her personal experience with the rare mood disorder Cyclothymia. The song resonated with listeners, addressing feelings of loneliness and isolation, and garnered a devoted fanbase appreciative of her vulnerability. ‘People’ made history as the Highest Charting African Single in the UK chart, reaching #2 on the Official Singles Chart and spending over eight weeks at #1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart. Libianca has since collaborated with renowned artists such as Ayra Starr, Omah Lay, Cian Ducrot, Becky G, and featured on JAE5’s ‘I Wish.’ With over 400 million global streams and 130 million YouTube views, Libianca’s impact is undeniable.

Growing up with a passion for Afrobeats, Makossa, Gospel, and R&B, Libianca’s musical journey was destined for greatness. Years of honing her skills through open mic nights and church choir practices laid the foundation for her artistry. Emphasizing vulnerability, empathy, and emotion in her music, Libianca aims to “heal the world.” Her trajectory in the music industry is blossoming, and her accolades continue to accumulate. Libianca is an undeniable talent that demands attention.

Stay tuned for her upcoming performances at festivals and catch her on Alicia Keys’ US tour, where she is set to captivate audiences with her incredible talent.