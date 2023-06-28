Watch Bella White make her Grand Ole Opry debut

Originally from Calgary, Bella White got her breakthrough with the release of her debut album ‘Just Like Leaving’ back in 2020. Since then she’s signed with Rounder Records, won critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone and American Songwriter and performed at SXSW, Stagecoach and Merlefest.

We reviewed her new album, ‘Among Other Things’ earlier in the year and you can read that review right here if you missed it.

Bella recently made her Opry debut, playing a song of hers and a cover of ‘Once a Day’ by Bill Anderson, who drops by to wish her good luck. Watch the video of Bella’s performance below.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty), ‘Among Other Things’ embodies a strangely enchanting sound that fully matches the immense depth of White’s inner world—an element brought to life through her lived-in exploration of such complex themes as searching for purpose, the resilience of the human heart, and the deep-rooted tension between restlessness and inertia. Recorded at Fivestar Studios in Topanga Canyon, the album emerged from her free-flowing collaboration with Wilson and a stacked lineup of musicians, including Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek, indie-folk singer/songwriter Erin Rae, Drew Erickson (a multi-instrumentalist/string arranger known for his work with Weyes Blood and Lana Del Rey), and White’s long-time bandmate Patrick M’Gonigle (on fiddle, violin, and tenor guitar). “It was especially exciting for me to have Buck involved with this record,” White notes. “He’s got such an incredible ear for weaving through the songs and finding those little empty spaces that could use a touch of magic.”