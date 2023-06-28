“Five Nights At Freddy’s”: get a better look at the film in the newly released trailer

Prepare to be immersed in a world of heart-pounding terror as the immensely popular horror game, “Five Nights at Freddy’s”, makes its chilling debut on the big screen. Blumhouse, the renowned producer behind films like ‘M3GAN’, ‘The Black Phone’, and ‘The Invisible Man’, is set to bring this blood-curdling phenomenon to life in a truly unforgettable cinematic event.

The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Brace yourself for a stellar cast including Josh Hutcherson (known for ‘Ultraman’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise), Elizabeth Lail (familiar from ‘You’ and ‘Mack & Rita’), Piper Rubio (from ‘Holly & Ivy’ and ‘Unstable’), Kat Conner Sterling (featured in ‘We Have a Ghost’ and ‘9-1-1’), alongside Mary Stuart Masterson (renowned for ‘Blindspot’ and ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’) and Matthew Lillard (known for his roles in ‘Good Girls’ and ‘Scream’).

Directed by Emma Tammi, acclaimed for her work on ‘The Wind’ and ‘Blood Moon’, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. The screenplay is crafted by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback.

Fans of the game will be thrilled to know that the film’s iconic animatronic characters will be brought to life by the legendary Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, ensuring a visual experience that will haunt your dreams.

Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon serve as the film’s producers, while Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman, and Christopher H. Warner take on the role of executive producers. Universal Pictures presents this Blumhouse production in association with Striker Entertainment, guaranteeing a horror masterpiece that will leave you trembling.

Mark your calendars and prepare to confront your deepest fears when “Five Nights at Freddy’s” hits cinemas on 27th October 2023.