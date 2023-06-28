‘The Miracle Club’: the trailer arrives for the star-studded Irish drama

The trailer and poster have been released for ‘The Miracle Club’, directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan.

The Irish drama features a star-studded cast that includes Laura Linney, Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith. The film also stars Agnes O’Casey, Mark O’Halloran, Mark McKenna, Niall Buggy, Hazel Doupe and Stephen Rea. It has a screenplay by Jimmy Smallhorne, Timothy Prager and Joshua D Maurer, based on a story by Jimmy Smallhorne.

Credit: Lionsgate

Set in 1967, ‘The Miracle Club’ is a heartwarming film that follows the story of three generations of close friends, Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) of Ballygar, a hard-knocks community in Dublin, who have one tantalizing dream: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year. When the chance to win presents itself, the women seize it.

However, just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Laura Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her Mother’s funeral, dampening their good mood and well-laid plans. The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie joining in place of her mother. The glamor and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only difficult traits. Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Deep wounds from the past can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship.

‘The Miracle Club’ is released in cinemas on 29th September 2023.