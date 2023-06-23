‘The Traitors Australia’ coming to BBC Three and iPlayer this summer

‘The Traitors’ is heading back to our screens this summer, but this time its the Australian version.

‘The Traitors Australia’ has been acquired by the BBC and promises to deliver another series of the tantalizingly dangerous game. In this iteration, a group of contestants will gather at a historic luxury hotel in the Southern Highlands as faithful participants, each hoping to secure a share of the impressive prize fund, valued at up to A$250,000. Amongst them, however, lurks the shadowy presence of “The Traitors” – a select group of four contestants handpicked by host Rodger Corser on the first day. Their mission: to eliminate the faithful participants and claim the prize for themselves.

For those uninitiated in the world of ‘The Traitors’, this psychological reality game show revolves around tactics, betrayal, suspicion, and manipulation. Should the faithful contestants successfully eliminate all the traitors, they will share the prize fund amongst themselves. However, if a traitor manages to reach the end undetected, they will walk away with the entire sum.

Prepare yourself for an enthralling journey into a world of deception, treachery, and calculated risks. Will the faithful contestants possess the necessary skills to identify and eliminate the traitors? Or will the cunning machinations of the traitors lead to the downfall of the faithful, resulting in an unexpected betrayal?

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three, expressed his excitement, stating, “‘The Traitors’ is an addictively fiendish format, and I am delighted to announce that viewers can indulge in their summer fix of intrigue and suspicion as we head Down Under for the Australian version of the show on BBC Three and iPlayer.”

‘The Traitors Australia’ will make its debut as a captivating 12-episode box set on BBC iPlayer starting at 6 am on Sunday 9th July 2023. The series will also be broadcast on BBC Three.

‘The Traitors Australia’ represents the third installment of the series available to BBC viewers, following the double-BAFTA award-winning and critically acclaimed first UK series of ‘The Traitors’, produced by Studio Lambert and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, as well as ‘The Traitors US’. Both previous series are currently available for viewing on BBC iPlayer.

For those who believe they possess the cunning and strategic acumen to participate, applications for the second series of the UK version of ‘The Traitors’ are still open. Visit the BBC Shows, Tours & Take Part website to find out more about this thrilling opportunity.