New family set to shake up Ramsay Street when ‘Neighbours’ returns in September

Excitement is building as Ramsay Street prepares to welcome a vibrant new family, the Varga-Murphys, to the iconic Australian soap opera, Neighbours. This diverse family unit consists of mums Remi and Cara, as well as their teenage sons, JJ and Dex.

Actress Sara West, who portrays Cara Varga-Murphy, expressed her honour at joining the ‘Neighbours’ legacy and bringing the dynamic Varga-Murphy family to screens. She said, “I’m so honoured to be a part of the new Neighbours legacy and really looking forward to bringing the Varga-Murphy family to Australian and international screens. Cara has a bold, impassioned love for her family and I love that her intentions have, so far, always been good. I hope having the Varga-Murphys on telly will help better reflect the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community that I’m proud to be a part of and I can’t wait to share the family with you!”

Naomi Rukavina, who plays Remi Varga-Murphy, also expressed her thrill at joining ‘Neighbours’ saying, “I am thrilled to be joining the new Neighbours legacy. As a stalwart of Australian drama television, the show is on the front foot of showcasing diverse and real representations of Australian families, not in a tokenistic way. The joys, sadness and madness of Neighbours has been a great adventure thus far and the Varga-Murphy family have already formed a special bond off screen and on. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Executive Producer of Neighbours, Jason Herbison, commented, “We are delighted to welcome the Varga-Murphy family to Ramsay Street and the amazing cast portraying them. It feels fitting that the new season will herald the arrival of a new household, with many new stories to tell. They have fitted into Erinsborough beautifully, they are warm, fun and also very unpredictable.”

The highly anticipated new chapter of ‘Neighbours’ is set to premiere in September 2023. Produced by Fremantle, the series will be available for free, exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and U.S. In addition, Prime Video will stream the series in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Network 10 will retain the first-run rights for the new chapter of the series in Australia.

Fans of Neighbours can look forward to the arrival of the Varga-Murphy family, as they inject fresh energy and compelling storylines into the beloved soap opera when it returns later this year.