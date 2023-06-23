Old Crow Medicine Show announce new album ‘Jubilee’ for August

Old Crow Medicine Show, one of many people’s stand out performers at this year’s C2C festival, have announced the release of their new album ‘Jubilee’ on 25th August via ATO Records. Arriving as the two-time GRAMMY award-winning band gears up to celebrate their 25th anniversary, ‘Jubilee’ finds the group once again co-producing with Matt Ross-Spang (Drive-By Truckers, St. Paul & the Broken Bones) and recording at their own Hartland Studios.

The album features appearances from legendary soul singer Mavis Staples and singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell. Along with the announcement, the band shares the debut single ‘Miles Away’ a sweetly reflective track co-written by bandleader Ketch Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle, with guest vocals from Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder Willie Watson.

About the debut single, Ketch Secor explains: “This is one of those rearview songs where objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. 25 years of making music on the road means you’re always coming back to the same places as a different person; there’s a reminder of your past self and the choices you made back when. Molly Tuttle and I wrote this one together and when it was through, I asked my Old Crow co-founder Willie Watson to make his first appearance on an Old Crow record in years. After all, this is a song about amends, of bygones being bygones, and of renewal.”

‘Miles Away’ marks the first time Willie Watson has recorded with Old Crow Medicine Show in over 10 years. He will hit the road with the band this fall, performing as an opening act in addition to joining them on stage.

Jubilee Tracklist

1. Ballad of Jubilee Jones

2. Miles Away (ft. Willie Watson)

3. Keel Over and Die

4. Allegheny Lullaby

5. I Want It Now

6. Smoky Mountain Girl

7. Belle Meade Cockfight (ft. Sierra Ferrell)

8. Shit Kicked In

9. Daughter of the Highlands

10. Wolfman of the Ozarks

11. Nameless, TN

12. One Drop (ft. Mavis Staples)