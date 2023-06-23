Nat Myers – ‘Yellow Peril’ album review

Korean-American blues poet Nat Myers found a love for the Blues genre when he was a child thanks to his father. Studying poetry in New York, Myers began busking but that was brought to an abrupt halt during the pandemic. Deciding to share his music via social media, Myers caught the attention of Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, and the two found they collaborated well. Their creative partnership has resulted in Myers’ debut album ‘Yellow Peril’, which is released today.

The 10-track set comes in at a lean 32 minutes but during that time, Myers showcases a rare talent that deserves to be embraced and celebrated. Opening with ’75-71’, Myers is as keen to show off his guitar skills as he is his vocal chops. The song, like the rest of the record, finds Myers captivating the listener with an authoritative delivery that makes you feel like he’s been a leading Blues star for years. Second track “Trixin’” sees Myers playing a little more with his vocal delivery, and it’s incredibly effective and infectious. Bring to mind Robert Johnson and Woody Guthrie and you’re somewhere in the right ball park of what Myers can do.

Title track ‘Yellow Peril’, is a deep dive into the rise of hate crimes against Asian people following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Myers tackles racist stereotyping head-on and it’s easily one of the most powerful moments on the record. On ‘Roscoe’, Myers leans into a funkier groove driven by a stomping beat as his voice soars to new heights and stops you in your tracks.

Elsewhere on the record ‘Duck N’ Dodge’ plays like New Orleans meets Nashville, with a distinct Country twang ringing through the Blues’ riffs, while “Misbehavin’ Mama” is an impressively simple ditty that proves Myers is the kind of artist who doesn’t need more than his voice, his words and his voice to make a mark. Closing track ‘Pray For Rain’, one of the standouts on the record, features harmonies on a sing-a-long chorus that sounds like a folk song that’s weathered the years.

‘Yellow Peril’ is an album that will likely appeal to those who are passionate about the Blues but also younger listeners who are branching out from the mainstream. A confident and assured collection of songs, ‘Yellow Peril’ establishes Myers as a serious talent in the Blues genre and he’s one that you really should keep an eye on. I have a feeling that in years to come, people will be talking about when they first heard Myers’ music as he quickly rises to prominence.

Credit: Easy Eye Sound / Concord

Track list: 1. 75-71 2. Trixin’ 3. Yellow Peril 4. Ramble No More 5. Duck N’Dodge 6. Roscoe 7. Misbehavin’ Mama 8. Heart Like a Scroll 9. Undertaker Blues 10. Pray For Rain Record label: Easy Eye Sound / Concord Release date: 23rd June 2023 Buy ‘Yellow Peril’ now

