Lucinda Williams announces new album & drops ‘New York Comeback’ featuring Bruce Springsteen

Three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams will release her highly anticipated new album ;Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart’ on June 30th on Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers.



‘Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart’ marks a triumphant return from one of our most revered artists and songwriters. Williams is in great form as heard on her new single ‘New York Comeback,’ written by Williams, Tom Overby and Jesse Malin, with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen on backing vocals.





2023 is a special year for Williams: she turned 70 in January and also released her long-awaited memoir ‘Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You’ (Crown, a division of Penguin Random House LLC).

The last couple years have been challenging for Williams. In 2020, a tornado damaged her new home in Nashville, followed two weeks later by the beginning of the COVID lockdown. Later that November, Williams suffered a stroke that partially impaired some of her motor skills on the left side of her body, forcing her to learn to walk again and taking away her ability to play the guitar.

Credit: Highway 20 Records / Thirty Tigers

‘Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart’ is a melodic, 10-song rock offering that is an inspiring testament to Williams’ fortitude and perseverance to continue to create under any circumstances. It kicks off with the gritty ‘Let’s Get The Band Back Together,’ launching a musical journey that includes edgy rockers such as ‘Rock N Roll Heart’ and ‘This Is Not My Town.’ Williams pays tribute to rock legends Tom Petty (‘Stolen Moments’) and Replacements’ co-founder Bob Stinson (‘Hum’s Liquor’), to whom she dedicates the album. It would not be a Lucinda Williams album without pulling on the heartstrings. The moving ‘Last Call for the Truth,’ the nostalgic and beautiful ‘Jukebox,’ and the poignant album closer ‘Never Gonna Fade Away’ are Williams at her classic best.