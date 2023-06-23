Is sobriety the new Rock ‘n’ Roll in Country music?

Inspired by the release of ‘Hey Whiskey’ from Tim McGraw today and Jake Owen releasing his ‘Loose Cannon’ album, both of whom are sober Country artists, we take a deep-dive into the topic of sobriety within the genre. Country music, known for its heartfelt storytelling and emotional resonance, has a long-standing association with themes of alcohol and substance abuse. However, the recent years have witnessed a shift in the narrative, as more artists within the genre have embraced sobriety.

Traditionally, country music has often depicted alcohol consumption as a way to cope with pain, heartbreak, and the challenges of life. Iconic songs like ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ by Brad Paisley and ‘Friends in Low Places’ by Garth Brooks exemplify this theme. This portrayal not only resonated with audiences but also reinforced a cultural norm surrounding drinking in the genre.

There are multiple factors driving this shift. Many country music artists have faced personal struggles with addiction, which have motivated them to pursue sobriety. These experiences have prompted them to be more open about their journey, creating a ripple effect within the industry. Charles Kelley is perhaps the most recent of these. Releasing his very raw and heartfelt ‘As Far as You Could’, earlier in the year. Kelley spoke about his struggles with alcohol from the stage at the C2C festival in London too.

As country music expands its audience base, artists are becoming more conscious of the impact they have on listeners, including those who may be struggling with addiction themselves. This awareness has led to a desire for more positive and relatable narratives. In recent years, there has been a surge in society’s focus on wellness and self-care. Artists are increasingly aligning their image with healthier lifestyles, incorporating sobriety as an essential aspect of their personal brand. Look at Carrie Underwood, her workouts are a thing of legend and she is an artist who never skips leg day!

Which artists have embraced sobriety?

Keith Urban, a highly influential figure in country music, battled addiction early in his career. Since embracing sobriety, he has openly discussed his struggles and the positive impact it has had on his music and personal life. Tim McGraw, known for his chart-topping hits, has been sober since 2008. He has used his platform to advocate for sobriety and emphasize the importance of mental and physical well-being. Brandy Clark, a talented singer-songwriter, has been candid about her journey to sobriety. Her music now reflects her newfound clarity, resonating with audiences seeking relatable narratives. A huge part of Jelly Roll’s new album, ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ chronicles his own battles with alcoholism and he even requisitions fellow recovering alcoholic Brantley Gilbert to guest on the very powerful and clever ‘Behind Bars’. Jake Owen publicly committed to sobriety about 18 months ago after admitting it was getting in the way of his career and his family life.

Steve Earle, Chris Janson, Brad Paisley and Jason Isbell are also all sober artists. Paisley is perhaps the most surprising of these artists, given how many of his songs reference alcohol, including the song, ‘Alcohol’, itself! Chris Janson is another artist who sings often about drinking whilst not partaking of the drink itself. He even has a big drinking song on his new album, ‘The Outlaw Side of Me’ called ‘Tap That’ which basically eludes to him not being fussy about what he drinks, just that any alcohol will do!

The increasing prevalence of sober artists in country music has undoubtedly had a positive impact on both aspiring musicians and listeners. It provides hope and inspiration to those struggling with addiction, emphasizing that recovery is possible. As sobriety gains prominence, the lyrical themes in country music are diversifying. Artists are exploring new perspectives, focusing on personal growth, self-reflection, and overcoming challenges beyond substance abuse.

The country music industry has been supportive of artists’ decisions to embrace sobriety, recognizing that it fosters a healthier environment both on and off stage. Record labels, festivals, and venues are increasingly accommodating artists’ sobriety requirements.

Sobriety is an emerging and impactful trend within country music. Artists who have chosen to embrace a sober lifestyle are reshaping the narrative and positively influencing the industry. The shift toward sobriety reflects changing demographics, personal experiences, and a greater emphasis on wellness. As the country music community continues to support and encourage sobriety, the genre’s ability to connect with audiences on a profound emotional level remains steadfast, now infused with newfound hope, personal growth, and resilience.