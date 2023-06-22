Prime Video unveils gripping trailer for new Aidan Turner drama ‘Fifteen-Love’

Prime Video has released the official trailer for its captivating new drama series ‘Fifteen-Love’ from World Productions, a part of ITV Studios. The provocative show, set in the world of elite tennis, stars newcomer Ella Lily Hyland alongside Aidan Turner (‘Poldark’).

Joining the stellar cast are Anna Chancellor (‘The Crown’), Jess Darrow (‘Encanto’), Tom Varey (‘Ridley Road’), Lorenzo Richelmy (‘Marco Polo’), Manon Azem (‘Your Honour’), Elizabeth Berrington (‘The Nevers’), Amar Chadha-Patel (‘Willow’), Steffan Rhodri (‘House of the Dragon’), Maria Almeida (‘The Strays’), and recent Royal Academy of Dramatic Art graduate Harmony Rose-Bremner.

‘Fifteen-Love’ delves into the story of Justine Pearce (Hyland), a dynamic young sports prodigy who experienced a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis. Her maverick coach, Glenn Lapthorn (Turner), shared an intense rapport with Justine as they reached the semifinals of the French Open. However, tragedy struck on the court, shattering Justine’s dream of sporting glory with a devastating injury and ending her professional career.

Fast forward five years, and now 22 years old, Justine works as a physiotherapist at her former tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It appears that she has finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her past ordeal. But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, the entire Longwood community is forced to question everything they believed about the pair’s past success.

As Justine and Glenn engage in a battle over the truth, their quest for glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event ignites a scandal that rocks the stately world of professional tennis. Lies, deceit, and a desperate pursuit of control take center stage as “Fifteen-Love” examines the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sports. The series serves as a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power, and obsession, revealing the sacrifices one is willing to make for victory.

Produced by World Productions, the esteemed Production Company of the Year, in association with ITV Studios, ‘Fifteen-Love’ is created and executive produced by Hania Elkington. Joining her as executive producers are Jake Lushington (‘Vigil’, ‘The Suspect’), Eva Riley (‘Perfect 10’) as the director for episodes one to three, and Toby MacDonald (‘Extraordinary’) as the director for episodes four to six. The series is produced by Natasha Romaniuk (‘The Suspect’, ‘The Split’).

Prepare to be enthralled by the gripping and emotionally charged world of ‘Fifteen-Love’ when it premieres, exclusively on Prime Video.