Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton explores Dubai’s culinary delights in new TV series

Renowned chef Jason Atherton is set to captivate audiences with his brand new 10-part cooking series, “Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes,” premiering this summer on ITV1 and ITVX. Taking viewers on a tantalizing culinary journey, Atherton will delve into Dubai’s diverse heritage through its vibrant food culture.

As a world-renowned restaurateur, Atherton will embark on an inspiring quest to uncover the finest dishes that this multicultural city has to offer. From the golden beaches of Dubai to the heart of the Arabian Desert, he will showcase what makes the gastronomy of this country one of the most exciting in the world.

Each episode will see the celebrated chef sharing his own unique interpretations of local dishes. Against breathtaking backdrops, including a stunning mansion’s poolside, Atherton will set up his mobile kitchen to prepare mouthwatering creations infused with the essence of Dubai.

Throughout his culinary exploration, Atherton will join forces with local friends and acclaimed Dubai chefs who will generously impart their expertise and share recipes for their signature dishes.

The first episode will immerse viewers in the significance of spices and take them on a culinary adventure through Dubai’s thriving food scene. From the bustling old town souks to an elegant chocolate maker who ingeniously incorporates spice, Atherton’s journey promises to be a feast for the senses.

Expressing his excitement for the series, Atherton stated, “I’ve been part of the culinary scene in Dubai for more than 20 years, and I’m honoured to be launching this new series from a country I feel so inspired by. Now I want to share some of my passion for the city’s food with viewers. They can expect to learn, not only about the origins of some of Dubai’s rich food heritage, but also some delicious new recipes – some from my friends and some of my own favourites – that are inspired by the people and places in this incredible Emirate.”

ITV Daytime Assistant Commissioner Leanne Clarke says, “We are so looking forward to having the brilliant Jason Atherton on board and bringing us a taste of Dubai this summer. His mouth-watering adventures are sure to get us all having a go at our very own Middle Eastern cuisine.”

RockOyster Creative Director, Charlotte Davis, highlighted the partnership with Visit Dubai and Atherton, assuring viewers that the series would showcase Dubai’s gastronomic scene in all its glory. Davis said, “If you think you know the Dubai gastronomic scene, think again! This series proudly showcases the eclectic mix of delicious cuisines from all around the world. We can’t wait to show all that Dubai has to offer.”

Produced by RockOyster, “Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes” promises to be a delectable exploration of Dubai’s culinary wonders. The series is scheduled to premiere in July on ITV1 and ITVX, giving viewers an irresistible taste of Middle Eastern cuisine.