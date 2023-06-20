‘Kraven The Hunter’: see Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming superhero movie

The trailer has been released for Sony Pictures Releasing’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’.

Based on the Marvel Comics, ‘Kraven the Hunter’ is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.

Credit: Sony Pictures

The trailer, which you can see at the top of this article, promises a blood-thirsty adventure. Alongside Taylor-Johnson, the film stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, the film has a screen Story and screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk based on the Marvel Comics. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and David Householter.

‘Kraven the Hunter’ is a supervillain and one of Spider-Man’s most notable adversaries. Kraven, whose real name is Sergei Kravinoff, first appeared in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #15 in 1964. He is known for his relentless pursuit of dangerous prey, considering himself the world’s greatest big-game hunter.

In the comics Kraven has a distinctive appearance, often wearing a lion-themed vest, a loincloth, and carrying a spear or a knife. He possesses enhanced strength, speed, agility, and endurance, which he has achieved through various means, including mystical potions and a special serum.

‘Kraven the Hunter’ will be released in cinemas on 6th October 2023.