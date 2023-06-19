‘Heart of Stone’: watch Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in new trailer

The trailer and a new poster have been released for ‘Heart of Stone’, an upcoming action film on Netflix.

The film stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready, Jing Lusi, Archie Madekwe, Enzo Cilenti and Jon Kortajarena. It is directed by Tom Harper with a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, and a story by Greg Rucka.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

‘Heart of Stone’ will launch on Netflix on 11th August 2023.