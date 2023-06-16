Kylie Minogue jumps into the Top 10 with ‘Padam Padam’

Kylie Minogue is officially celebrating her first Top 10 single in 12 years as her viral hit ‘Padam Padam’ climbs from 12 to 9 in its fourth week on the chart.

The achievement means that Kylie is now one of only four female solo artists to have achieved UK Top 10 singles across five decades. She joins the company of Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross who have all achieved the same feat.

‘Padam Padam’ is Kylie’s first solo Top 10 hit since 2010’s ‘All The Lovers’, which peaked at number 3. In 2011 she reached 8 with ‘Higher’, a collaboration with Taio Cruz. I recently wrote about how ‘Padam Padam’ was on track to hit the Top 10 and praised the clever marketing campaign from BMG to turn the track into a huge smash.

Kylie’s fans – aka Lovers – have been celebrating as the singer is staging a remarkable chart comeback. Last weekend she was a surprise performer at Capital’s Summertime Ball and earlier this week the Pop Princess was announced as one of the headliners for BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester this September. Fans have also accused BBC Radio 1 of ageism after a seeming snub in recent weeks when the station skipped over playing ‘Padam Padam’ during the First Look Chart Show, despite playing every other song in the midweek Top 10 at that point.

‘Padam Padam’ is the lead single from Kylie’s upcoming studio album ‘Tension’, which will be released on 22nd September 2023 via BMG and is available for pre-order now. It remains to be seen if the song can make it all the way to the chart summit but with strong streaming numbers and a huge buzz around it, I wouldn’t rule anything out at this point.