‘Scream VI’ soundtrack available to pre-order on vinyl and CD now

‘Scream VI: Music from the Motion Picture’, featuring Brian Tyler and Sven Faulconer’s score, will be released on 2-CD and 2-LP formats later this year.
Both release formats include the full 95-minute score from Tyler and Faulconer. The CD edition of the album contains a 12-page booklet filled with cast photos from the set, while the variant cover vinyl version comes packaged in a gatefold jacket featuring original artwork from acclaimed illustrator Doaly, which depicts Ghostface’s looming presence over his newest hunting ground, New York City.
Fans can also find a Varèse Sarabande Vinyl Club edition of the album (pressed on Stab Green vinyl and limited to 1,000 copies) exclusively at VareseSarabande.com and CraftRecordings.com. Available to pre-order now, the 2-CD version of the album will be released in September 2023, with the 2-LP following in December 2023.
‘Scream VI’ stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox along with new cast members Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, and Dermot Mulroney. It was written by James Vanderbilt (‘The Amazing Spider-Man’) and Guy Busick (‘Ready or Not), and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (‘Ready or Not’).
The plot of ‘Scream VI’ film follows a new Ghostface killer, who begins targeting the survivors of the “Woodsboro legacy murders” in New York City. The film grossed over $168 million worldwide, becoming the first installment in the franchise to earn over $100 million at the domestic US box office since ‘Scream II’ (1997) and the highest-grossing Scream film in the United States and Canada ever.
The success has led to speculation that ‘Scream 7’ would be announced soon and we’ve speculated on which characters could return for the next installment.
Track Listing
CD 1
1. Scream VI Suite
2. Prelude
3. Something Red
4. Walk It Off
5. Warmer Colder
6. Sam At The Shrink
7. Sam And Danny
8. Not Overreacting
9. Bodega Terror
10. Stalking The Aisles
11. Stuck In Town
12. Last Therapy Session
13. It’s A Franchise
14. Ghostface History
15. Sam Is Suspect
16. The Core Four
17. Apartment Mayhem
18. Don’t Trust Anyone
19. Off The Case
CD 2
1. The Shrine
2. Game Recognize Game
3. Make Your Own Family
4. No Press Allowed
5. Tracing The Call
6. Gale’s Apartment
7. Gale Vs Ghostface
8. Tara’s Plan
9. Two Subways
10. Kill Box
11. Trapped
12. Tara And Chad
13. Theater Ambush
14. Standoff
15. Revelations
16. The Grand Finale
17. Revenge
18. Together
19. Haunted
Vinyl
Side A:
1. Scream VI Suite
2. Prelude
3. Something Red
4. Walk It Off
5. Warmer Colder
6. Sam At The Shrink
7. Sam And Danny
8. Not Overreacting
9. Bodega Terror
Side B:
1. Stalking The Aisles
2. Stuck In Town
3. Last Therapy Session
4. It’s A Franchise
5. Ghostface History
6. Sam Is Suspect
7. The Core Four
8. Apartment Mayhem
9. Don’t Trust Anyone
10. Off The Case
Side C:
1. The Shrine
2. Game Recognize Game
3. Make Your Own Family
4. No Press Allowed
5. Tracing The Call
6. Gale’s Apartment
7. Gale Vs Ghostface
8. Tara’s Plan
9. Two Subways
Side D:
1. Kill Box
2. Trapped
3. Tara And Chad
4. Theater Ambush
5. Standoff
6. Revelations
7. The Grand Finale
8. Revenge
9. Together
10. Haunted