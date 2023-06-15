‘Scream VI’ soundtrack available to pre-order on vinyl and CD now

‘Scream VI: Music from the Motion Picture’, featuring Brian Tyler and Sven Faulconer’s score, will be released on 2-CD and 2-LP formats later this year.

Both release formats include the full 95-minute score from Tyler and Faulconer. The CD edition of the album contains a 12-page booklet filled with cast photos from the set, while the variant cover vinyl version comes packaged in a gatefold jacket featuring original artwork from acclaimed illustrator Doaly, which depicts Ghostface’s looming presence over his newest hunting ground, New York City.

Fans can also find a Varèse Sarabande Vinyl Club edition of the album (pressed on Stab Green vinyl and limited to 1,000 copies) exclusively at VareseSarabande.com and CraftRecordings.com. Available to pre-order now, the 2-CD version of the album will be released in September 2023, with the 2-LP following in December 2023.

‘Scream VI’ stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox along with new cast members Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, and Dermot Mulroney. It was written by James Vanderbilt (‘The Amazing Spider-Man’) and Guy Busick (‘Ready or Not), and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (‘Ready or Not’).

The plot of ‘Scream VI’ film follows a new Ghostface killer, who begins targeting the survivors of the “Woodsboro legacy murders” in New York City. The film grossed over $168 million worldwide, becoming the first installment in the franchise to earn over $100 million at the domestic US box office since ‘Scream II’ (1997) and the highest-grossing Scream film in the United States and Canada ever.

The success has led to speculation that ‘Scream 7’ would be announced soon and we’ve speculated on which characters could return for the next installment.

Track Listing

CD 1

1. Scream VI Suite

2. Prelude

3. Something Red

4. Walk It Off

5. Warmer Colder

6. Sam At The Shrink

7. Sam And Danny

8. Not Overreacting

9. Bodega Terror

10. Stalking The Aisles

11. Stuck In Town

12. Last Therapy Session

13. It’s A Franchise

14. Ghostface History

15. Sam Is Suspect

16. The Core Four

17. Apartment Mayhem

18. Don’t Trust Anyone

19. Off The Case

CD 2

1. The Shrine

2. Game Recognize Game

3. Make Your Own Family

4. No Press Allowed

5. Tracing The Call

6. Gale’s Apartment

7. Gale Vs Ghostface

8. Tara’s Plan

9. Two Subways

10. Kill Box

11. Trapped

12. Tara And Chad

13. Theater Ambush

14. Standoff

15. Revelations

16. The Grand Finale

17. Revenge

18. Together

19. Haunted

Vinyl

Side A:

1. Scream VI Suite

2. Prelude

3. Something Red

4. Walk It Off

5. Warmer Colder

6. Sam At The Shrink

7. Sam And Danny

8. Not Overreacting

9. Bodega Terror

Side B:

1. Stalking The Aisles

2. Stuck In Town

3. Last Therapy Session

4. It’s A Franchise

5. Ghostface History

6. Sam Is Suspect

7. The Core Four

8. Apartment Mayhem

9. Don’t Trust Anyone

10. Off The Case

Side C:

1. The Shrine

2. Game Recognize Game

3. Make Your Own Family

4. No Press Allowed

5. Tracing The Call

6. Gale’s Apartment

7. Gale Vs Ghostface

8. Tara’s Plan

9. Two Subways

Side D:

1. Kill Box

2. Trapped

3. Tara And Chad

4. Theater Ambush

5. Standoff

6. Revelations

7. The Grand Finale

8. Revenge

9. Together

10. Haunted