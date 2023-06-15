HomeFilm'Cobweb': Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr horror coming to cinemas in September

‘Cobweb’: Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr horror coming to cinemas in September

Film
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The trailer and poster have been released for upcoming horror ‘Cobweb’, which will be arriving in cinemas in September courtesy of Lionsgate.

The creepy poster, which depicts some evil-looking female monster cradling a young boy on a bed, can be seen below:

Cobweb
Credit: Lionsgate UK

Starring Lizzy Caplan (‘Cloverfield’, ‘Mean Girls’), Antony Starr (‘The Boys’), Cleopatra Coleman (‘Infinity Pool’) and Woody Norman (‘War of the Worlds’), ‘Cobweb’ is directed by Samuel Bodin, written by Chris Thomas Devlin and produced by Roy Lee, Andrew Childs, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen.

Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) insist is all in his imagination. As Peter’s fear intensifies, he believes that his parents could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?

You can watch the trailer for ‘Cobweb’ at the top of this article.

‘Cobweb’ will be released in cinemas on 1st September by Lionsgate UK.

