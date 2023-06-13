‘Terra Memoria’ coming to PC and consoles

La Moutarde in partnership with Dear Villagers is bringing turn-based RPG ‘Terra Memoria’ to PC, Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series later this year.

‘Terra Memoria’ sends players on a globe-trotting journey full of exploration, crafting, building, and friendship! A shortage of magic crystals and the sudden awakening of ancient robots pushes six new friends into a crazy investigation through Terra, a whimsical and cozy world combining 3D graphics and pixel art. Players control all party members, as each embarks on their own story and brings their unique skills to the table as they engage in ‘Terra Memoria’s turn-based combat.

Credit La Moutarde / Dear Villagers

You’ll have to do more than fight though, as to save the world players will have to master ‘Terra Memoria’s unique building system that allows them to create all sorts of objects and solve environmental puzzles.​​ It’s like a​ map editor at the player’s disposal that can be used to shape the world and rebuild destroyed cities.​

As players explore ‘Terra Memoria’s different countries, they’ll have to rely on their regional guide, offering info on new recipes, important characters, clues to help you during your investigation, and more information about regional specialties.​ Understanding local customs is key to a fruitful expedition.

“With ‘Terra Memoria’ we wanted to create a timeless adventure in the style of a classic RPG that offers more modern twists on the genre, like building, cooking, and crafting,” said François Bertrand, Game Director at La Moutarde. “At the end of the day though, ‘Terra Memoria’ is an ode to the road trip, with a focus on the bond between friends and found family, as they explore unfamiliar lands together.”

“’Terra Memoria’ is a love letter to classic RPGs with its pixel art and turn-based combat, while the HEXA system and lively soundtrack give it a contemporary flair,” said Guillaume Jamet, Head of Publishing for Dear Villagers. “It offers a touch of nostalgia that reminds players of their favorite 90’s RPGs, but will also appeal to new generations who have recently gotten into the genre with games like ‘Octopath Traveler’, ‘Eiyuden Chronicle’, or ‘Suikoden’. This mix of retro and modern sensibilities make ‘Terra Memoria’ feel utterly timeless!”

Watch the announcement trailer for the game at the top of this article.