Atmospheric adventure ‘Hauntii’ coming to PC and console in 2024

‘Hauntii’, a new indie adventure game from publisher Firestoke Games and developer Moonloop Games, will arrive on PC and console in 2024.

The announcement comes alongside a trailer so you can see the gameplay and get a feel for what the game is all about. You can watch that at the top of this article.

Credit: Firestoke Games / Moonloop Games

‘Hauntii’ is a beguiling adventure built around a creative haunting mechanic that lets you possess the environment and the creatures that inhabit it. Once you’ve taken control, you can take on enemies using the special abilities of ‘Hauntii’s denizens and come up with ingenious solutions to overcome the many challenges littered across ‘Hauntii’s enchanting world. You will be possessed by a captivating blend of exploration, puzzle solving and twin-stick shooting, all set in a stunning hand-crafted world filled with charming characters, and underpinned with a ghostly mystery that will see you diving deep into your past.

‘Hauntii’s striking art combines with an enchanting soundtrack made by LightReturn to create a wonderful aesthetic experience that balances cosyness, mystery and melancholy. ‘Hauntii’s world is a relaxing and wondrous place to be, shifting effortlessly between compelling puzzling, minimalist storytelling, action and discovery.

‘Hauntii’ is set in Eternity, a place that exists outside of space, where all souls eventually end up. No ghost can truly die in Eternity, but all can be led astray, corrupted into hellish versions of their former selves. A mysterious race of glowing creatures, known as Eternians, guides lost souls to an ominous central tower where they appear to ascend to a higher plane. They look like angels, but no one really knows who they are, nor where they came from. Can you journey to the tower? Can you solve the mystery behind the Eternians? Can you decode your own past?

“‘Hauntii’ immediately attracted us with its unique hand drawn art and beautifully orchestrated music, but what kept us playing was the way in which the game-play beautifully progressed an adventure that made an emotional connection with each member of the Firestoke team,” Firestoke CEO Paul Farley explained. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Moonloop to bring ‘Hauntii’ to PC and consoles next year. ‘Hauntii’ has captured our hearts and we know it will capture yours too!”

“’Hauntii’ has been a fulfilling and meaningful project for us to work on,” said Leo Dasso, founder of Moonloop Games. “We’re very pleased to be able to partner with the folks at Firestoke. They share our passion and really intuitively get the creative vision for this game.”