‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ coming to Disney+ in August – watch the TV spot

Disney+ has released a TV spot for ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’, the latest ‘Star Wars’ live action series, which comes to the streaming platform on 23rd August.

Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Take a look at the first images from the show below:

1 of 3

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, ‘Ahsoka’ stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ will launch exclusively on Disney+ 23rd August 2023.