Songwriter Anne Wilson pours her heart into a tribute to her late brother on ‘Seventh of June’

Multi award-winning artist and songwriter Anne Wilson pours her heart out in her poignant new release ‘Seventh of June’, out today. A deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to her beloved late brother Jacob, the track and accompanying music video is available everywhere today. Wilson enlisted trusted collaborators Matthew West and Jeff Pardo to craft this soul-stirring account of his passing, reflecting the raw pain of loss while showcasing Wilson’s unwavering faith and conviction. Through her powerful lyricism and emotional delivery, Wilson not only cherishes her brother’s memory but also extends solace to those grappling with profound grief.

“‘Seventh of June’ is a song that was written about the day that forever changed my life. The day that I lost my big brother Jacob in a tragic car accident,” shares Wilson with heartfelt vulnerability. “No matter how much time passes, this is a day that will always be so important to me. I really pray this song impacts people and reminds them that it’s OK to grieve. Jesus is with us in the midst of it all!! This is for you, Jacob.”

Credit: Laney Oakes

The accompanying music video, directed by TK McKamy, a CMA and ACM award-winning director, was filmed at the Wilson Farm, which has been in their family for over a century in the Kentucky countryside. Given the importance of this song and video, Wilson’s entire family had a hand in the creation of the video that serves as a meaningful collaboration honoring Jacob’s life. Brief glimpses of his resting place and the songstress wearing one of his old shirts while strumming Jacob’s guitar bring personal touches that infuse each moment of the video with depth, heartbreak and healing.