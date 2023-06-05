‘Scream 7’: will it happen and which characters might return?

‘Scream’ fans have been waiting patiently to find out if the long-running, and newly-resurrected, horror franchise is going to be back for a seventh instalment.

This article contains spoilers for ‘Scream’ 2022 and ‘Scream VI’. Don’t read any further if you haven’t seen the films.

Following the success of ‘Scream‘ in 2022, the fifth film in the franchise, a sixth film was greenlit and released in March 2023. ‘Scream VI‘ out-performed its predecessor at the box office taking more than $168 million at the global box office.

It seems a no-brainer that a seventh film will be announced soon and speculation suggests that the hold-up could be due to several of the actors having other filming commitments such as Jenna Ortega with ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and ‘Wednesday’ and Jasmin Savoy Brown with ‘Yellowjackets’.

While we wait for the official announcement, I’ve put together a list of the characters that I think we might see in ‘Scream 7’. Keep reading to find out more…

The Core Four

‘Scream VI’ made a point of really establishing the Core Four – Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks (Mason Gooding) – and they all made it out of the sixth film alive so it seems safe to say they’ll all be back. Surely though, if they all do return, they can’t all make it through another film? One of the complaints after ‘Scream VI’ was how unrealistic it was that either Chad or Mindy would have survived, especially Chad, given the nature of their injuries. Also, we want to see where Tara and Chad’s romance is going!

Gale Weathers

As the only legacy character to have appeared in every ‘Scream’ film so far, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) will likely be back. She survived her terrifying ordeal with Ghostface in ‘Scream VI’ and where there’s Ghostface, there’s inevitably going to be Gale. Courteney Cox has said that she doesn’t want her character to be killed off in the films so the only thing that may prevent her from coming back is if the film-makers want to sacrifice Gale to give a similar shock value to the demise of Dewey Riley (David Arquette) in ‘Scream’ 2022.

Kirby Reed

There’s no way that Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) has been brought back to the franchise for one film, and one film only. A firm fan favourite since her first appearance in ‘Scream 4’, Kirby’s return was welcomed by fans in ‘Scream VI’. Now working for the FBI, Kirby could prove invaluable to the core four to beat Ghostface once again in a potential seventh film. This time though, I’d like Kirby to play a much bigger role now that the fan service is out of the way.

Sidney Prescott

Sidney Prescott was mentioned in ‘Scream VI’ but she didn’t appear. Gale explained that Sidney had essentially gone into hiding with Mark (Patrick Dempsey) and the kids to keep them safe. That was written in to the plot when negotiations with Campbell broke down over pay, with the actress stating that she didn’t feel the offer that was made was equal to the value she brings to the franchise. Fans were disappointed but ‘Scream VI’ managed to perform better at the box office than ‘Scream’ 2022, even without Campbell. I’d like to see Sidney back to try and put an end to Ghostface once and for all.

Mark Kincaid

If Sidney is back, we want to see Mark back by her side. Introduced in ‘Scream 3’, Mark winded up getting together with Sidney (off-screen), confirmed in ‘Scream’ 2022, but we haven’t seen him since his first franchise appearance. As a police detective (possibly former at this point), Mark and Kirby could join forces to bring the next Ghostface to justice. Also, we’ve never really seen Sidney happy have we? Derek (Jerry O’Connell) in ‘Scream 2’ is the closest.

Danny Brackett

As the only surviving member of the new cast of ‘Scream VI’, it would be great to see Danny (Josh Segarra) again. Remembered fondly by fans for that unnecessary but enjoyable shirtless ironing scene, Danny never came face-to-face with Ghostface. As he was established as a love interest for Sam, it would be interesting to see that relationship blossom too.

Martha Meeks

Last seen in ‘Scream’ 2022, Martha Meeks (Heather Matarazzo) is the mother of Chad and Mindy. Surely after her kids almost died (again) at the hands of Ghostface, she should be putting in an appearance. Perhaps Ghostface could go after Martha and she could be the opening kill of ‘Scream 7’? That would be an interesting start to a new film wouldn’t it?

Who else would we like to see?

It seems inevitable that ghost Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) will keep popping up as long as Sam’s in the franchise, especially as she seems to be close to following in her father’s footsteps. I think it’s high time that we were introduced to Sam and Tara’s mother too. We know nothing about her yet and her kids have both been targeted twice. Bring her into the franchise, give us the Billy backstory and pit her against Ghostface too.

‘Scream VI’ is released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 10th July 2023 and is available to pre-order now.

