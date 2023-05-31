‘Hitmen’ receives National Film Awards nominations ahead of June release

UK action film ‘Hitmen’ has received two nominations for the prestigious 9th annual National Film Awards.

The film, which stars Eric Roberts, Georges St-Pierre and Adam Deacon, has been nominated in the best action in a film or series category. Director and writer Savvas D. Michael is nominated for best screenplay. The National Film Awards UK ceremony takes place on 3rd July.

‘Hitmen’ is the darkly comic British action-thriller from Savvas D. Michael, director of multi-award winning ‘The Beazonians’. Shot in London, but with exotic story locations such as New York, Sorrento and Great Yarmouth, the cast includes Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, BAFTA-winner Adam Deacon (‘Anuvahood’), Vas Blackwood (‘Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’; ‘Mean Machine’), legendary UFC champion Georges St-Pierre (Batroc in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’; ‘Kickboxer:Vengeance’) and Italian star Marco Leonardi (‘Cinema Paradiso’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Mexico’).

After accidentally killing the grandson of Michael Hero (Eric Roberts) a powerful New York businessman, a married couple, (Danny Caltagirone and Lois Braben-Platt) are forced to fight or flee for their lives when the vengeful businessman enlists the help of a mob boss Don Salvatore Piazza (Marco Leonardi) to take them down. With a $1 million bounty placed on their heads, a ruthless game of cat and mouse begins as they attract the attention of the world’s deadliest assassins, who will stop at nothing to claim their prize.

‘Hitmen’ will be released by Kaleidoscope Entertainment on 5th June 2023.