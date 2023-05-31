The final four ‘Gladiators’ are revealed – meet them now!

The line-up for the new series of ‘Gladiators’ is complete with the reveal of Bionic, Electro, Phantom and Viper today.

The final four Gladiators join the previously announced Athena, Comet, Sabre, Apollo, Dynamite, Nitro, Diamond, Giant, Fire, Legend, Fury and Steel. Meet them below:

Bionic

At a towering 6ft 6in Bodybuilder Matty Campbell is so massive and strong, he’s a machine, leading to his name Bionic.

As a child he used to sprint and play football, reaching Academy Level. He had hoped to become a Pro until he was involved in a car crash, it was his rehabilitation that led him to finding the gym.

Despite having never previously been a gym-goer, he found that he had a ability and he started gaining muscle. He soon fell in love with the gym and subsequently started Bodybuilding.

Contenders stay out of the path of Bionic, he will crush anyone who gets in his way.

Bionic (aka Matty Campbell) says: – “Never in a million years did I expect to get the call to be a Gladiator, it’s a feeling that’ll never sink in. I’m just a normal lad from Teesside! All the training and hard work has finally paid off for me, I can’t wait to get started!”

Electro

Jade Packer is a quick, electrifying, unstoppable force, earning her the name Electro. She’s the perfect mix of strength, speed and skill.

Now a sports model, fitness coach and hybrid athlete she started her journey as a sprinter. Her speed and abilities led to her being ranked amongst the Top 10 Fastest Runners in the UK aged 12 for 150m and she went onto to race for titles at various championships over the 100m and 200 m.

She got into Bodybuilding at the age of 18 after discovering the sport on Instagram. Her dedication to training won her 4 x Top 3 UKBFF Placings in the Wellness Category, an invite to compete at the Arnold Classic and an IFBB Elite Pro Card by taking Gold at the English Grand Prix.

After training for only a year before her first show, she became an instant sensation and went on to represent the UK in both Barcelona and Madrid throughout her 2 seasons.

Now training in CrossFit, with a unique hybrid-style that incorporates her athletic background, she describes running as ‘still her forte’ alongside her strength and power.

She is on a mission to fulfil her true ‘athletic potential’ – and has no fears or limits. Her strong work ethic means she’ll do everything she can to succeed.

Electro will make sparks fly, so don’t be shocked when she unleashes her full force onto the contenders.

Electro (aka Jade Packer) says: – I hope Electro can spark an unstoppable pursuit for a new generation of athletes. I’m ready to light up the arena with a different kind of energy.

Phantom

Toby Olubi is so terrifyingly fast, unbelievably strong and frighteningly unstoppable, he lives up to his name Phantom.

Toby was part of the Team GB Bobsleigh team and competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. In the same season, he and his team broke the world record for the fastest ever bobsleigh at 97 mph. They also made history by bringing home Great Britain’s first-ever gold medal in the 2018 Whistler World Cup.

Aside from bobsleigh, he has also been a sprinter a domestic level and has won the county championship for the UK men’s 60m sprints and has frequently competed in the British men’s 100m sprint Olympic qualifying championships. Phantom has also won the title of fastest Bobsledder in the UK push championships for four consecutive year (2015-2019).

Contenders be very afraid, Phantom is bringing all his force and will leave you shivering in his wake.

Phantom (aka Toby Olubi) says: “This is a dream come true for me. I’m a 90’s kid so the Gladiators of past were my version of real life superheroes. Now I’ve got the chance to don the big “G” and be an inspirational figure myself.

‘Gladiators’ is all about stepping up against the odds and bringing the best version of yourself. We will be given the biggest entertainment platform to represent that ethos and I couldn’t be more proud and grateful to be a Gladiator…. Let the show begin!!”

Viper

For the past 15 years, Quang Luong has dedicated his life to fitness, spending each day perfecting the art of bodybuilding. But it’s his precision and silent but fast reactions, that led to the name Viper.

As well as bodybuilding, he boxes daily and prides himself on his speed. A fitness model, he’s often been cast in films in powerful roles, even appearing in a James Bond film as a gangster. Alongside his power and precision he’s looking to devour his competitors.

Viper is a man of few words, but beware Viper vows to smash any contender that stands in his way

Viper (aka Quang Lunog) says: “I was born to be a Gladiator. I am strong, powerful and just like a Viper I can attack with speed.”

‘Gladiators’ will debut on BBC One and iPlayer later this year and will be filmed in Sheffield. The original American Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr and developed by Johnny C. Ferraro.

Audiences can be the first to experience the power of the new Gladiators by applying for free tickets.