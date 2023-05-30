‘Tamarak Trail’ coming to Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

‘Tamarak Trail’, from independent game studio Yarrow Games in partnership with video game publisher Versus Evil, will arrive on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms alongside its Steam release this summer.

As a member of a secret society named the Sturgeon Lodge it’s up to you to piece together the mystery of a decaying earth, hunt down the source of this corruption and put a stop to it at all costs.

Credit: Yarrow Games / Versus Evil

Embarking on this adventure, you can choose one of three characters; The Magician, the Tracker or the Detective, each with their own unique abilities and traits. Depending on your preferred playstyle, the character’s different skills and attributes allow you to craft a unique strategy for your character as they navigate the ominous trail. Procedurally-generated paths create a myriad of possibilities where you can encounter events, monsters, campsites, treasure and more. Every new discovery reveals new bonuses and strategies to explore.

To combat the monsters and nefarious foes you’ll encounter, you’ll have to be tactical in your dice-building, as each face could mean the difference between victory or defeat. Different dice sides can be used to attack directly, apply buffs and debuffs, inflict damage over time, defend yourself, to “flip” them to another side for combo awesomeness and much more. You can even apply “dice cores” to secure passive abilities.

You’re given direct control of your dice rolls, and getting them to smack together allows you to create killer combo attacks. In true deck-builder fashion, dice faces can be customized with more abilities after each victory, adding new attacks, defences and combinations to take forward into future battles.

“’Tamarak Trail’ is among the most deep, engrossing deck builders I’ve ever played,” ​​said Steve Escalante, general Manager of Versus Evil. “We think ‘Tamarak Trail’ has such wide appeal that we’re committed to bringing it to all major platforms right out of the gate. Thankfully you won’t have to wait too long to play it, as it’s launching this summer!”

‘Tamarak Trail’ features a hand-drawn illustrative style and it takes inspiration from roguelike deck builders such as ‘Slay the Spire’.