‘Gladiators’ – see the first shot of the Gladiators in costume

The first image of the new Gladiators in costume has been released as filming on the ‘Gladiators’ reboot starts in Sheffield this week.

Fans can see the 16 Gladiators together in costume, ready to do battle with the contestants they’ll be coming up again over the course of the 11-part series. There will be a series of brand new challenges alongside classic games when the show launches on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Meet the Gladiators

Top row – Left to right: Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro

Legend

Needing no introduction, bringing his power and strength to the arena, he simply is Legend.

Fire

Fire is fast, unpredictable, dangerous and will ravage anyone in her path.

Bionic

Contenders stay out of the path of Bionic, he will crush anyone who gets in his way.

Diamond

Don’t be deceived by Diamond’s bright beauty, she is unbreakable and super strong.

Nitro

With his lightning fast speed and agility, contenders will have their work cut out getting past Nitro.

2nd row – Left to right: Electro, Giant, Steel, Apollo, Comet

Electro

Electro will make sparks fly, so don’t be shocked when she unleashes her full force onto the contenders.

Giant

He may look like a big, friendly Giant, but don’t be fooled, he won’t be holding back when it comes to the games.

Steel

Steel is strong, he’s tough and just like Steel, nothing is going to break him!

Apollo

Apollo has the cheeky good looks of a Greek god and the speed of a rocket. He wants to win and won’t stop until he does.

Comet

Comet is a force of nature, flashing past you. Collide with her and you’ll be dust!

3rd row – Left to right: Viper, Athena, Fury, Phantom

Viper

A man of few words but beware, Viper vows to smash any contender that stands in his way.

Athena

Just like the ancient Greek goddess of war and wisdom, Athena is a combination of brain, brawn and beauty. She may be small but she’s mighty.

Fury

Contenders beware, when that game starts you’ll feel the wrath of Fury.

Phantom

Unbelievably strong and frighteningly unstoppable, Phantom is bringing all his force and will leave you shivering in his wake!

Bottom – Left to right: Sabre, Dynamite

Sabre

Fierce, powerful and agile, the main attributes of a Sabre, she’s fearless and ferocious, once she catches sight of prey, there’s no escape!

Dynamite

She may look small, but do not underestimate Dynamite, she’ll blast into the competition and obliterate her opponents.

Meet the referees

Taking on one of the most iconic catchphrases of the 90’s, is ex Premier League Football referee, Mark Clattenburg. Picking up their whistles and joining him to keep the mighty Gladiators in check, are, Sonia Mkoloma and Lee Phillips.

Mark Clattenburg

Mark Clattenburg is one of England’s most decorated referees. He became a Premier League referee in 2004 before becoming a FIFA-listed referee in 2006 – meaning he could take charge of international fixtures.

He oversaw several big games – including the 2012 Men’s Olympics final, the 2012 Carabao Cup final, the 2014 European Super Cup as well as the 2016 FA Cup, Champions League and European Championships Finals.

Mark is considered one of the most highly-rated European referees of his generation.

Mark Clattenburg says: “It’s amazing. When you look back to when it first started in the 90s, Gladiators was so iconic and wherever you go in the world, people have heard of Gladiators. Growing up, I used to sit and watch every show. John Anderson the original referee was so legendary. For me, it’s such an honour and such a privilege to now in 2023 to now be part of Gladiators. To be named referee after John Anderson is such an honour. Even though I’ve refereed some of the biggest games in the World – this is one the most amazing things I will do in my life.”

Sonia Mkoloma

Sonia Mkoloma is a former English international netball player and made her debut in 1999. During her career Sonia competed at five Netball World Cups and three Commonwealth Games – making an incredible 123 international test appearances. Sonia now works as the England Netball Assistant Head coach and will be heading to South Africa for the World Cup later in the year.

Sonia Mkoloma says: “I’m super pumped to be keeping an up close and personal eye over all the action. I’m not afraid to call out any rule breakers!”

Lee Phillips

Lee is a fitness professional, firefighter and athlete. Following University, he moved to London where he joined the fire service and became a full time firefighter. After joining the fire service Lee began competing in firefighter fitness competitions and in August 2017 competed in the World Police and Firefighter Games in Los Angeles amongst 10,000 athletes. He won gold in the Ultimate Firefighter and CrossFit competitions making him double World Champion.

Lee Phillips says: “It’s exciting to be part of such an iconic TV show, I look forward to bringing all my knowledge and experience to the arena floor to keep the gladiators and contenders in line as part of the referee team”.

Further information about Gladiators including broadcast details will be announced in due course.