Jake Owen releases four new songs from upcoming ‘Loose Cannon’ album

Following the announcement of his seventh studio album Loose Cannon earlier this week, multi-platinum recording artist Jake Owen is treating fans to a first taste today with four all-new tracks from the forthcoming project just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The four-pack preview includes ‘Hot Truck Beer,’ ‘Solo, Solo,’ ‘Nothing,’ and his next single to country radio ‘On The Boat Again,’ impacting nationwide this Tuesday, May 30.

Pre-order / pre-save ‘Loose Cannon’ here

‘Hot Truck Beer’ kicks off the forthcoming album, a reflective song about not changing anything from your teenage years, including learning life’s lessons with “cool cigarettes and hot truck beer.” ‘Solo, Solo’ is a heartbreak anthem about drinking alone through a breakup with a fun twist on the classic “solo” cup.

Opening with the iconic whistling theme song from The Andy Griffith Show, ‘Nothing’ sings about the beauty of those days when you find yourself getting to kick back and relax, realizing you need nothing more. And rounding out the preview set, ‘On The Boat Again’ interpolates the familiar chorus of Willie Nelson’s classic ‘On the Road Again’ and adapts it for boating season, crashing onto radio airwaves nationwide as “modern country’s resident beach king” (Taste of Country) reigns at the start of the 2023 season.

Monday, Owen will debut ‘On The Boat Again’ to celebrate the start of summer on Memorial Day with ABC’s Good Morning America before headlining a pop-up show that evening at The Rockaway Hotel in New York City to give fans a sneak peek of the new album. RSVP to attend here . Owen will keep the party rolling all weekend long, starting in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday (5/27), playing at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the Coca-Cola 600 qualifying and the ALSCO Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series.

Credit: Big Loud Records

LOOSE CANNON TRACKLIST

“Hot Truck Beer” (Jordan Fletcher, Jim McCormick, Austin Nivarel) “Go Getter” (Brent Cobb, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Ratiere) “Solo Solo” (Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Hunter Phelps) “On The Boat Again” (Willie Nelson, Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass) “Hearts and Habits” (Thomas Archer, Jamie Moore, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis) “When It All Shakes Out” (Jacob Davis, Jordan Dozzi, Josh Jenkins) “Hope Less” (Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis) “It Don’t, He Won’t and You Do” (Jordan Dozzi, Justin Ebach, Chase McGill) “Friends Don’t Let Friends” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Hunter Phelps, Ben Stennis) “Boy In The Chevrolet” (Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson) “Shrank” (Lalo Guzman, Walker Hayes, Hunter Phelps) “Nothing” (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Earle Hagen, Reid Haughton, Herbert Spencer, Cole Taylor)* “Somewhere South With Rum” (Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins) “The Ending” (Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird, Chris Tompkins) “Hey Can I Buy You A Beer” (John Byron, Rocky Block, Travis Wood) “Loose Cannon” (Matt Roy)

All songs produced by Joey Moi

* co-produced by Kyle Fishman