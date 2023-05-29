Husband & wife Roots duo The Remedy Club release new album ‘Back to You’

The Remedy Club, an americana and roots duo, comprising of KJ McEvoy and Aileen Mythen have released their latest album, ‘Back to You’.

Hailing from Wexford, Ireland, the husband-and-wife duo have over the years moulded a unique sound, spanning from roots to R&B, with soul influenced vocals, whilst keeping rhythmical americana at the heart of it all.

‘Ireland’s best kept musical secret. Outrageously good in every department.’ Jackie Hayden, HOTPRESS

‘Back To You’, the band’s third album sees them broaden their sonic palette with strings and brass and features some notable Irish musicians including Aongus Ralston on bass (The Waterboys), Binzer Brennan on drums (The Frames) and Michael Buckley and Ronan Dooney on brass (Van Morrison).

The album was co-produced by Gavin Glass in Orphan Studios, Wexford. While their second album was recorded in Nashville, musically this new chapter sees them heading towards Memphis and New Orleans with nods to Fleetwood Mac along the way, carving out their own authentic path in Irish music.

Their first two albums, ‘Lovers, Legends and Lost Causes’ and ‘True Hand True Heart’ were independently released by the pair and received notable critical acclaim in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the US.

The duos second album ‘True Hand True Heart’ was recorded within the Room and Board studios in Nashville, all in conjunction with 5-time Grammy award winning producer Ray Kennedy, who has previously produced works for Steve Earle, Sheryl Crow and Lucinda Williams.

‘The kind of punchy hooks and stomping songs The Remedy Club do better than most’ Ralph McClean, BBC Ulster