Brian Kelley releases his first solo song to radio with ‘See You Next Summer’

Diamond-selling superstar Brian Kelley delivers one of the songs of the summer with ‘See You Next Summer available everywhere now across all streaming platforms and digital retailers “When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through,” shares Kelley. “I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”



Tapping the rush of a summertime fling that turns into more, as blazing hearts make a part-time hook-up last longer than just one season, ‘See You Next Summer’ was written by David Garcia, Michael Hardy, and Hillary Lindsey. Marking the first song Kelley has serviced to US Country radio as a solo artist via Big Machine Records, ‘See You Next Summer’ sizzles with Country passion and sun-kissed Soul, as it captures the tale of a modern-day “Danny” and “Sandy.”

Detailing a red-hot romance that was never meant to last, the main character falls head-over-boots and doesn’t want it to stop – even as vacation ends, and the unexpected lovers face going their separate ways: “I know we both gotta leave / But we don’t gotta leave alone / You say the word girl and I’ll follow you home.” Produced by Dann Huff, the anthemic-feeling modern Country mid-tempo comes to life with Kelley’s breezy twang, while a heart-pounding mix of thrilling stadium-Rock guitars, orchestral strings, and electronic beats fuel a late summer storm of emotional conflict. But as the sun sets one last time, can they say goodbye?