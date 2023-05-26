James Martin heading to Spain for new ITV series this autumn

Beloved chef James Martin is returning to ITV1 and ITVX this autumn with new series ‘James Martin’s Spanish Adventure’.

The new series will see Martin take viewers on a journey of discovery, uncovering the history and culture of Spain’s diverse regions through food. Within the 20-episode series, Martin will journey through Spain on the search for key ingredients, rustic eateries and traditional recipes that make the country one of the most exciting places in the world for gastronomy.

Along the way Martin will share his own take on local dishes, setting up his mobile kitchen against backdrops of stunning scenery and also taking up residency in a Spanish ‘home from home’ kitchen. Martin’s Spanish food odyssey will begin in Basque Country and the seaside city of San Sebastian, with his adventure coming to a delicious end in Girona. In total, he will stop in over 20 regions across Spain.

‘James Martin’s Spanish Adventure’ is the latest instalment to the previous French, American, British and Islands to Highlands Adventures.

Martin said, “I’m honoured to have a fifth instalment of ‘Adventures’, this time in the beautiful country of Spain. Most of us are aware of the widely known Spanish dishes, but on this adventure, we dive deep into lesser known regions to discover a multitude of flavours that have been perfected in the most authentic ways. Viewers can expect to learn delicious traditional recipes as well as the history behind them, in a fun and exciting way.”

Commissioning Editor, Daytime Entertainment, Lara Akeju said, “I can’t wait for viewers to join James on his Spanish Adventure as he uncovers the food culture of this fascinating country. From the mountainous north to the African-influenced south, from brewing beer from cherries to fishing for tuna, there’s so much to enjoy and be inspired to create at home.”

‘James Martin’s Spanish Adventure’ is produced by Blue Marlin Television and commissioned by Commissioning Editor, Daytime Entertainment, Lara Akeju.