Walter Presents: ‘A Familiar Stranger’ on C4 Streaming in June

As part of its French Season, Walter Presents is bringing gripping psychological thriller ‘A Familiar Stranger’.

The series stars Thibault de Montalembert, Clotilde Courau and Salomé Dewaels, and is created by Delinda Jacobs.

11 years after the tragic disappearance of a 9-year-old girl, a young woman is struck by a car on a deserted highway on the outskirts of Dunkirk. When she wakes up in hospital, she seems to know nothing about who she is or what happened to her.

Even more chilling, some people seem to recognise her as the missing child, now grown. Marina’s mother is beyond shocked and delighted at her apparent reappearance and welcomes her back home with open arms, however other members of the family are suspicious. The detective investigating the case suspect Marina may be hiding something.

As the investigation continues, the police uncover more details about the original disappearance which crystalizes their doubts even further. Worse still, a mysterious man seems to know Marina and appears to be threatening her. But can the detectives uncover the truth about her real identity before it’s too late?

Walter Presents: ‘A Familiar Stranger’ will be released as a full boxset on C4 Streaming on 9th June 2023.