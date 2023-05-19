‘Fort Solis’ coming to Steam on Mac

‘Fort Solis’, the upcoming cinematic sci-fi adventure from developer Fallen Leaf in partnership with Dear Villagers, is coming to Steam on Mac it has been announced.

In ‘Fort Solis’ you assume the role of engineer Jack Leary, as he spends the longest night of his life on an isolated mining base on Mars. Explore Fort Solis station at your own pace, gathering clues from its bunkers, labs, crew quarters, and harsh, stormy surface to understand what enigmatic horrors befell its inhabitants. As the night grows longer events escalate, spiral out of control, and the mystery as to what’s really going on deepens. You must race against time to locate the Fort Solis crew members and escape to tell the tale!

‘Fort Solis’ utilises the. power of Unreal Engine 5 and it offers an intricately immersive setting in the deepest reaches of space. Featuring a first class crew that includes ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ lead Roger Clark, Troy Baker (‘The Last of Us’, ‘Death Stranding’), and Julia Brown (‘The Last Kingdom’, ‘World on Fire’), ‘Fort Solis’ grounds you in its hard sci-fi drama with no camera cuts, load times, or HUD.

Make tough decisions in real time as you piece together the sinister forces that have befallen Fort Solis. Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of ‘Fort Solis’ and report back alive?

Credit: Fallen Leaf / Dear Villagers

“We’re thrilled to launch ‘Fort Solis’ on Mac, reaching a broader audience of players,” said James Tinsdale, Game Director at Fallen Leaf. “Plus being able to play on the go is super convenient. We’d recommend wearing headphones though, should you go that route, as Fort Solis’ sound design is a truly haunting mood setter.”

You can Wishlist ‘Fort Solis’ on Steam at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931730/Fort_Solis/.