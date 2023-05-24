Have you checked out Chapel Hart’s fantastic new, melody-packed album ‘Glory Days’ yet?

Powerhouse trio CHAPEL HART – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – took the world by storm on America’s Got Talent last year with their show-stopping group golden buzzer performance of the Dolly Parton inspired track, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”



Now the trio have released their highly anticipated upcoming album, ‘Glory Days’. “I’ve never been more excited about delivering new music to our fans,” shares Danica about the project. “We’ve been through so much together and sharing the highs and lows of our ‘Glory Days’ through song has indeed been the joy of our lives!”



The official music video for title track ‘Glory Days’ made its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT Music and Paramount Times Square Billboards and you can see the video for yourselves below:



Chapel Hart had a hand in writing all 11 tracks including the previously released title track along with the late Loretta Lynn requested, “Welcome to Fist City.”



Since America’s Got Talent, the ladies have quickly become a mainstay in the country music industry – they made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022, receiving FOUR standing ovations, were recently named to the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2023, performed at the CMT Music Awards, ACM Country Kickoff and have been crisscrossing the country on their 60+ date Glory Days headlining tour.

Glory Days Album Official Track Listing: