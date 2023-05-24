Morgan Wallen achieves a chart feat not seen since it was done by Whitney Houston in 1987

Morgan Wallen continues to make history as his recently released third studio album ‘One Thing At A Time’ notches its 11th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Sitting at the top since its March 3 release, The New York Times notes, “the country star’s chart run puts him in a league with Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder and the ‘Titanic’ soundtrack.”



The last album to spend 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 came in 1987 with Whitney Houston’s ‘Whitney’, the Times further notes. Prior to that it was 1976 into 1977 as Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life logged its first consecutive 13 weeks at No. 1. Meanwhile, 2021’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ notches its 120th non-consecutive weeks in the Billboard 200 Top 10 second in longevity only to 173 weeks held by the Original Cast Recording, ‘My Fair Lady’, in 1956.



“These stats are all so humbling and being mentioned in the same sentence as Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston is something I never could have imagined,” Wallen reflects. “But I’m most grateful to everyone who listens to my music. That’s the connection that means the most to me and it’s the best compliment out there – the fact that you guys like it.”



One Thing At A Time’ has yielded three No. 1 hits to-date with 10-week No. 1 ‘You Proof’ (the longest No. 1 in Country radio history); ‘Thought You Should Know,’ which remained at the top of country airplay charts for three consecutive weeks; and latest pop-crossover hit ‘Last Night,’ which became the fastest-climbing No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay charts since 2015 at just 11 weeks, has spent six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and now claims the longest Hot 100 reign – surpassing Kenny Rogers’ ‘Lady’ and Johnny Horton’s ‘The Battle of New Orleans’ which spent six week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1980 and 1959, respectively.



Meanwhile, the success of his 5x Platinum sophomore project, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’, continues to surpass records previously held by Adele and Bruce Springsteen, clocking in at 120 non-consecutive weeks and counting in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts.



Wallen’s 62-date 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour includes visits to 5 countries, 3 continents and counts 29 stadium-plays plus arenas, amphitheaters & festivals in the superstar’s most expansive tour yet. With support from HARDY, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, the tour kicked off overseas in New Zealand and Australia before returning stateside at Milwaukee’s American Family Field; and next up is set to resume with back-to-back nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.