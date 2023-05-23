Check out John Morgan’s fabulous new song ‘Man of Few Words’ as he makes his Opry debut

Multi #1 hit songwriter John Morgan has released his latest smash ‘Man of Few Words.’ He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut last Friday night too (May 19th) . Produced by Country music superstar and John’s mentor Jason Aldean, along with his long-time bandmates and No. 1 hit songwriters Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, John wrote the confident new track with Jeb Gipson, Smith Ahnquist and Will Bundy.

Perfectly aligning with John’s latest string of lively releases like the unapologetic ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ and party-starter ‘Friends Like That,’ ‘Man of Few Words’ spotlights an otherwise quiet man but one who comes alive when talking about his fun-loving, down-home gal.

“The North Carolina native’s journey to stardom…” (Music Mayhem) began as a chance encounter. Now the “future star…who has been writing in the shadows in Nashville” (Billboard) is fueling that fire by becoming an even more prolific songwriter – churning out hit songs write after write, earning a cut on Jon Pardi’s latest album with ‘Hung The Moon’ as well as 8 cuts on Aldean’s latest double album ‘Macon, Georgia’ along with two back-to-back No. 1s – ‘Trouble With A Heartbreak’ and the GRAMMY and CMA-nominated ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ featuring Carrie Underwood that won ACM Awards Single of the Year, CMT Awards Video of the Year and iHeartRadio Awards Country Song of the Year.

Get to know more about John Morgan in the video below: