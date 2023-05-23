The War and Treaty announce UK shows around their appearance at the Long Road festival

Award-winning Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty have announced a headline UK tour following the recent release of their acclaimed new album ‘Lover’s Game‘. The tour includes The Long Road Festival on August 28 and London’s Omeara on September 1.



“Our time last year in the UK was so surreal,” comment The War And Treaty, whose debut UK tour in 2022 included a rapturously received appearance at Glastonbury Festival. “The energy the crowd gave us was so mind blowing. We are amped up to come back. Actually, we couldn’t get back soon enough!”

THE WAR AND TREATY LOVER’S GAME TOUR, UK & EIRE

August 27 The Long Road Festival, Leicestershire

August 29 Dublin Workman’s Club

August 31 Glasgow Oran Mor

September 1 London Omeara

Tickets on-sale this Friday May 26

Last week The War And Treaty –Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr, a US Army Veteran – treated an audience of millions to a powerful version of ‘Blank Page’ from ‘Lover’s Game’ at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, where they were nominated for Duo Of The Year.

Since forming in 2014, The War And Treaty have amassed a following as eclectic as their sound itself, a bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-and-roll. With more than 100 shows last year the duo have dominated stages across the globe including North America, Europe, Italy, Australia, and Ireland, while headlining their own shows and opening for a diverse group of living legends; Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle and Van Morrison among them. As they have created vastly diverse tour opportunities across multiple genres, The War And Treaty will join Chris Stapleton on the All American Road Show Tour this summer.