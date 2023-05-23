Roseanne Reid releases new single from her forthcoming ‘Lawside’ album ahead of her UK tour with Steve Earle

Scottish singer-songwriter Roseanne Reid has released the second single from her forthcoming new album ‘Lawside’. Entitled ‘All I Need’, Mojo magazine in its album review said of the new track: “Reid’s is a moody, Scots/Appalachian, indie-country croon, often deceptively gruff – as on gently-picked opener “All I Need”, where her delivery simply highlights the depth of feeling: “She don’t ever bring me down/She only thinks she does.”

Commenting on her latest single, Roseanne said: “’All I Need’ comes from a place of vulnerability, but also acceptance and gratitude. It explores the parts of a personality that stay mainly hidden from the world, opening them up and offering them to the person you trust most to hold”.

Reid’s second album ‘Lawside’ is out on June 2, via Last Man Music. Named for the area of Dundee in which Roseanne and her family live, the new LP was recorded in Perth with producer, musician and fellow Scot David Macfarlane. Pre-save the album right here.

In June, Roseanne will join legendary US singer-songwriter Steve Earle as special guest on his UK and Ireland tour and will play three prestigious UK festivals during the summer. Dates are as follows:

On tour with Steve Earle:

June 09 York Opera House

June 10 Whitley Bay Playhouse

June 11 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

June 17 Birmingham Town Hall

June 19 Buxton Opera House

June 21 Liverpool Philharmonic

June 22 Bristol St Georges Hall

June 25 London Barbican

June 27 Belfast Ulster Hall

June 28 Sligo Knocknarea Arena

June 29 Dublin Vicar Street

Tickets: http://www.steveearle.com/tour

Festival appearances:

June 18 Black Deer

August 19 Folk in The Park

August 25 Long Road Festival