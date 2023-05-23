HomeEF CountryRoseanne Reid releases new single from her forthcoming 'Lawside' album ahead of...
Roseanne Reid
Credit: Dawn Brankin

Roseanne Reid releases new single from her forthcoming ‘Lawside’ album ahead of her UK tour with Steve Earle

James Daykin
By James Daykin

Scottish singer-songwriter Roseanne Reid has released the second single from her forthcoming new album ‘Lawside’. Entitled ‘All I Need’, Mojo magazine in its album review said of the new track: “Reid’s is a moody, Scots/Appalachian, indie-country croon, often deceptively gruff – as on gently-picked opener “All I Need”, where her delivery simply highlights the depth of feeling: “She don’t ever bring me down/She only thinks she does.”

Commenting on her latest single, Roseanne said: “’All I Need’ comes from a place of vulnerability, but also acceptance and gratitude. It explores the parts of a personality that stay mainly hidden from the world, opening them up and offering them to the person you trust most to hold”.

Reid’s second album ‘Lawside’ is out on June 2, via Last Man Music. Named for the area of Dundee in which Roseanne and her family live, the new LP was recorded in Perth with producer, musician and fellow Scot David Macfarlane. Pre-save the album right here.

In June, Roseanne will join legendary US singer-songwriter Steve Earle as special guest on his UK and Ireland tour and will play three prestigious UK festivals during the summer. Dates are as follows:

On tour with Steve Earle:

June 09           York Opera House

June 10           Whitley Bay Playhouse

June 11           Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

June 17           Birmingham Town Hall

June 19           Buxton Opera House

June 21           Liverpool Philharmonic

June 22           Bristol St Georges Hall

June 25           London Barbican

June 27           Belfast Ulster Hall

June 28           Sligo Knocknarea Arena

June 29           Dublin Vicar Street

Tickets: http://www.steveearle.com/tour

Festival appearances:

June 18           Black Deer

August 19        Folk in The Park

August 25        Long Road Festival

