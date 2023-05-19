‘Turbo Shell’ coming to Steam next week

‘Turbo Shell’ is coming to Steam on 23rd May it has been announced by Radioactive Dreams.

The grappling precision platform will retail for $11.99 / €11.99. You can watch the trailer for the game ahead of its arrival, below:

‘Turbo Shell’ is a fast-paced precision platformer with a unique movement mechanic: instead of running and jumping, you push and pull yourself through levels with the help of a special tool: the EPS (Egg Propulsion System). The EPS allows you to push yourself off surfaces within range using the blue ray, or pull yourself towards walls and ceilings using the orange ray. The more skilfully you perform this unique mechanic, the faster you’ll conquer ever more challenging levels – and reach your goal in record time.

The universe as we know it is in danger at the hands of the malicious Evil Egg, but, as the good egg Craig, you can save it by collecting targets that are scattered throughout each level. Avoid sizzling laser barriers, flying buzzsaws and hazardous corridors to ensure you don’t get scrambled. Instant respawns and checkpoints will help you stay motivated and reach your goal.

Credit: Radioactive Dreams

“We love 2D precision platformers, but we wanted to put a new spin on it,” said Max Stegen, Co-Founder and Lead Programmer at Radioactive Dreams. “Everyone does running and jumping, so we decided to try something new with the Egg Propulsion System that lets you push off or grapple towards surfaces. It’s a totally new way of doing things that makes you retrain your brain. Don’t just take my word for it though; try the free demo on Steam!”

Wishlist ‘Turbo Shell’ on Steam now at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1565880/Turbo_Shell/.