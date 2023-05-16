Brooke Eden announces the release of her new EP ‘Outlaw Love’ at the GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

Over the weekend at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in NYC, vocal powerhouse Brooke Eden – who was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist – revealed the release date of her upcoming EP ‘Outlaw Love’ to be Friday, June 9. The confident and commanding new project is a personal statement of unapologetic love and resilience and follows her critically acclaimed 2022 EP ‘Choosing You’. Pre-save/pre-add ‘Outlaw Love’ HERE.

“This EP is the most personal group of songs I’ve ever released. It takes you from the beginning of my and Hilary’s relationship with ‘Whispering’ to our first dance song ‘All My Life,'” stated Eden. “The ‘Outlaw Love’ EP is a look into our unique relationship in country music and a new definition of what it means to be an outlaw.”

Showcasing the GLAAD Media Awards and CMT Music Awards nominee’s captivating, free spirit and unapologetic attitude, the title track ‘Outlaw Love’ claps back at anyone who thinks they have the right to tell you who to love, advising to “leave the judgin’ to Jesus.” While ‘Chills’ channels Brooke’s R&B-Pop influences, the vibey, romantic song describes how someone can make you feel butterflies, no matter the situation.

From the twangy beat and rhythmic flow on ‘Whispering’ to the harmonious and evocative ‘All My Life,’ “her bliss bleeds into every resonant, twangy note she sings” (MTV News), as she continues her reign of being “a torchbearer for inclusion in country music” (Music Row).

Produced by Lindsay Rimes (Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett) and co-written by Brooke, ‘Outlaw Love’ will be available on Friday, June 9, and don’t miss her performance at the Concert For Love & Acceptance at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon during CMA Fest on June 7.

Outlaw Love Tracklisting :

Produced by Lindsay Rimes

1. Whispering (Brooke Eden, Brandon Day, Willie Morrison)

2. Chills (Brooke Eden, Cameron Bedell, Breland, Noby Sidez)

3. All My Life (Brooke Eden, Forrest Finn, Nolan Sipe)

4. Outlaw Love (Brooke Eden, Lindsay Rimes, Emily Weisband, James McNair)